[Video] Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions – Mental Health By Berak Hussein.

Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions | Breaking the Silence – Episode 6

Berak Hussain addresses the rising rates of divorce within communities, highlighting that over 50% of marriages end in divorce. She explores various reasons behind this trend, such as marrying for the wrong reasons, mismatched values, and unresolved issues like abuse. Hussain stresses the importance of preventive measures, such as premarital counselling and seeking support from trusted professionals, to address marital problems before considering divorce. He also notes the impact of divorce on children and advocates for maintaining a focus on their well-being. While divorce can be necessary in cases of abuse or irreconcilable differences, it should not be the first resort. Open communication and support are crucial in navigating marital challenges.

Mental Health By Berak Hussein

