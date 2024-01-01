English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions

0

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions – Mental Health By Berak Hussein.

Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions | Breaking the Silence – Episode 6

Berak Hussain addresses the rising rates of divorce within communities, highlighting that over 50% of marriages end in divorce. She explores various reasons behind this trend, such as marrying for the wrong reasons, mismatched values, and unresolved issues like abuse. Hussain stresses the importance of preventive measures, such as premarital counselling and seeking support from trusted professionals, to address marital problems before considering divorce. He also notes the impact of divorce on children and advocates for maintaining a focus on their well-being. While divorce can be necessary in cases of abuse or irreconcilable differences, it should not be the first resort. Open communication and support are crucial in navigating marital challenges.

Mental Health By Berak Hussein

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Mindful Salah: A Path To Inner Peace and Empowerment

parniani

[Video] Cleansing the Soul: The Spiritual Depth of Wudhu

parniani

[Video] Addressing Suicide With Compassion

parniani

[Video] Transformative Journey Through Salaah/Salaat

parniani

[Video] Healing Through Compassion and Faith

parniani

[Video] Balancing Faith, Culture, and Growth

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.