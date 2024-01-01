Afghanistan: Baghlan’s flood survivors face life-threatening conditions in tent, amid winter’s approach

Shafaqna English- Some flood victims in Baghlan, Afghanistn said that their problems have intensified amid winter’s approach.

These victims, who lost their homes and dozens of family members in this year’s devastating floods in the Fallol region of Baraka district, report that the colder weather is making their situation even harder.

Flood victims in Baghlan province claim they lack access to adequate healthcare, clean drinking water, and food supplies. They add that humanitarian organizations have overlooked their plight, and little attention is being given to their urgent needs.

As winter approaches and the cold sets in, life in tents has become increasingly challenging. Women and children lack protection from the rain, and according to the victims, rainwater has flooded the tents, leading to illnesses among children and women.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com