Muslims in Amsterdam say Dutch government’s rhetoric could encourage discrimination

Arranging fruit crates in a market on the western edge of Amsterdam on Thursday, Mohamed Errakil said the Dutch government’s rhetoric a week after the city was shaken by violence instigated by Israeli football hooligans could encourage discrimination.

“We’re called foreigners, you’re a Moroccan, you’re a Turk. Discrimination is going to build up” said Errakil, a 51-year-old of Moroccan origin who says he “feels Dutch” and has spent most of his life running a fruit stall in Nieuw West, a neighbourhood with a sizable Muslim population.

In the Dutch parliament a day earlier, far-right MP Geert Wilders claimed that all the violence surrounding last week’s football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel-Aviv was perpetrated by Muslims and “for the most part Moroccans”.

