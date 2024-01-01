[Photos]Karbala: Events of Fatimi season of Sorrows start in area between two holy shrines

Shafaqna English- The events of the Fatimi season of Sorrow, held in an area between the two holy shrines, and is organized by the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions and Bodies.

The opening events witnessed the presence of the secretary-general of the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine; Sayed Mustafa Mortada Aal Dia-Uddin, and the secretary-general of the Imam al-Hussayn’s (p) holy shrine; Sayed Hassan Rasheed al-Obaiji, along with a number of officials of the two holy shrines, Husseini processions, and a large gathering of visitors.

Sources: ALJazeera

