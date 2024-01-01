UNEP: Governments, industry must slash emissions

Shafaqna English- Methane emissions must come down – “and come down fast” –to have any chance of controlling global warming, the UN environment agency chief said.

That message comes after a new UN report revealed that, over the past two years, a sophisticated system that detects significant methane leaks has sent 1,200 notifications to governments and businesses, but only one per cent of those notifications have been answered.

“We now have a proven system to identify major leaks so they can be quickly stopped – often with simple repairs. We are quite literally talking about screwing bolts tighter in some cases,” Inger Anderson said, launching the report, which highlights plume alerts from the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS).

