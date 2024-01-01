Italian Government issues decree amendment in attempt to strengthen Albania plan

Shafaqna English- The Italian government continues to pursue its plan to process non-vulnerable asylum seekers in Albania. To this end, it was going to issue an amendment to the decree it passed regarding a list of ‘safe countries’.



The amendment aims to try and change the process for confirming whether or not a migrant can be detained in the Gjader center in Albania. The government hopes, through the amendment to move jurisdiction for the decision making process from judges at Rome’s migration tribunal to the court of appeals.

Sources: Info Migrants

