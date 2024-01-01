[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “The link between musical scales (maqamaat) and Quran recitation”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Haider Al-Sandouk and Sayed Jalal Masoomi to discuss “The link between music and Quran recitation” on Friday, 15 November 2024.

Speaker:

Haider Sandouk Haider Sandouk is a petroleum engineer now property developer who has played and studied Arabic music for 13 years and is trying to show the community the link between Arabic music scales and that which is used in Quran recitiation.

Sayed Jalal Masoomi

Sayed Jalal Masoomi is originally from Afghanistan and resident of UK. He is a world renowned Quran Reciter, Public Figure and Judge of International Competition and Talent shows; including The Shia Voice and Shia’s Got Talent.

He has a Masters in Diplomacy and International Relations from Diplomatic University of Madrid, Candidate of Professional Doctorate at Middlesex University of London.

He has been a lecturer at The Islamic College of London. He is the founder of Al-Furqan Dar Al-Quran in London. Producer, Director and composer in private TVs in London. He was the first person in The UK who got the international title in Quranic Competition.

