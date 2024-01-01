English
Pakistan: Hundreds of thousands pray for rain in Punjab province

Shafaqna English-Hundreds of thousands pray for rain in Punjab province.

The faithful gathered at over 600 government-run mosques in the province for “Namaz-e-Istisqa”, said Talha Mahmood, spokesman for the provincial Religious Affairs department.
Pakistan’s Punjab province declared a health emergency due to toxic smog on Friday, banning construction, shutting schools for another week and moving universities online.
“Today, we prayed for rain to decrease smog, though it is caused by humans’ own mistakes,” said Muhammad Ejaz, 48, who led prayers at a mosque in the sprawling provincial capital Lahore.
The province, Pakistan’s most populous, grapples every winter with smog, but air pollution has worsened in recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.
Sajid Bashir, spokesman for the provincial Environment Department, attributed this year’s severe pollution to a lack of rain in September and October.
Source:Reuters

