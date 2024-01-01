Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Tawaf on a Newly Built Circular Bridge”.

Question & Answer

Question: A two-level bridge has been built recently around the Holy Ka’abah. Is it permissible for an able-bodied or a disabled pilgrim to perform tawaf on those bridges, of free choice or out of necessity? What is the Islamic law about offering tawaf prayer there?