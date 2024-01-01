Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 15 November 2024

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

Jerusalemite sources affirmed that around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

They also searched the bags of women before entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of young men, and prevented a number of them from entering the holy site through King Faisal Gate, coinciding with the Friday prayer.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

