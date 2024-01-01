English
UN: One in three women experiences gender-based violence

Shafaqna English- Nearly one in three women and girls worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence during their lifetime.

Every year, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign led by UN Women serves as a powerful reminder of the widespread violence women and girls face worldwide.

Starting from November 25, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and concluding on December 10, on Human Rights Day, this campaign calls on governments, activists, and individuals to unite and push for lasting change.

In support of this civil society initiative the UN Secretary-General back in 2008 launched the campaign UNITE by 2030, which runs parallel to the 16 Days of Activism.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

