USA: Muslims upset by Trump’s cabinet picks

Shafaqna English- USA’s Muslim leaders have been deeply disappointed by Trump’s Cabinet picks, Reuters reported.

“Trump won because of us and we’re not happy with his Secretary of State pick and others,” said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia Investor who chaired the Abandon Harris campaign in Pennsylvania.

Trump picked Republican senator Marco Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel for Secretary of State. Trump also nominated Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and staunch pro-Israel conservative who backs Israeli occupation of the West Bank and has called a two state solution in Palestine “unworkable”, as the next ambassador to Israel.

