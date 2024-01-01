English
International Shia News Agency
Philippines: Historic city of Vigan repaired with an eye to reducing impact of future disasters

Shafaqna English- One of the best-preserved Spanish colonial towns in Asia that was damaged in a huge earthquake in the Philippines is being repaired with an eye to reducing the impact of future disasters thanks in part to the support of the UN educational and cultural organization UNESCO.

Among the hardest hit areas was the historic city of Vigan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the best-preserved Spanish colonial towns in Asia. About 100 ancestral homes, as well as the city’s 19th century cathedral and bell tower, were severely damaged. Most of the homes are in private hands and securing funding for their repair has been beyond the means of most residents.

In July 2022, a magnitude-7.0 earthquake shook the northwestern Philippines, killing 11 people and injuring nearly 600 others. The quake and its aftershocks caused an estimated 1.6 billion pesos ($27.3 million) in damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

