[Exclusive Photos] Kashmir Sikh community celebrates Gurpurab

Shafaqna English- Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety across Kashmir valley on Friday (22 Nov 2024).

The main function was held at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari in Srinagar city where hundreds of Sikhs across the valley attended the special prayers.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. the Sikh population in Jammu and Kashmir is 234,848, which is about 1.3% of the state’s total population.

