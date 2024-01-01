Reports: Dutch minister threatens to resign, alleging racism in cabinet

Shafaqna English- Dutch;s Deputy Finance Minister Nora Achahba reportedly threatened to resign over alleged “racist” comments made by her cabinet colleagues.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s far-right government faced a crisis Friday when a junior minister reportedly threatened to resign, alleging “racist” comments by cabinet colleagues after last week’s attacks involving Israeli football fans.

Deputy Finance Minister Nora Achahbar, who is of Moroccan descent, was expected to hand in her resignation later Friday, which may prompt other cabinet ministers of her anti-corruption NSC party to follow suit, Dutch media said.

Dutch security units dismayed by Israeli influence on national politics

Security units in the Netherlands have expressed discomfort over Israel’s attempts to influence and meddle in the country’s political affairs, according to local media.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry sent a “special report” to Dutch members of parliament ahead of a session that discussed violent incidents initiated by Amsterdam-based Maccabi supporters, according to a report published on Friday by the prominent Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.

High-ranking sources within Dutch ministerial security units reportedly described Israel’s intervention in Dutch politics as “undesirable,” the newspaper reported.

