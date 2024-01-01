Iraq: Population census begins in Nineveh

Shafaqna English- The first phase of the iraq’s population census in Nineveh begins, Statistics Department said.

The Head of the department, Nawfal Suleiman, told Shafaq News that “the first phase of the census process began in the province today (November 16 and will continue until the 19th).”

He added, “The census will be conducted in three phases: the first ends on the 19th, the second will take place on the 20th and 21st, and the third phase on the 23rd will focus on verifying births and deaths.”

Suleiman urged residents to cooperate to ensure the success of this national mission, highlighting its critical importance in defining and shaping the population map and developmental plans for the future.

