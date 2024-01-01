Saudi Arabia: Mecca is hosting Revelation Exhibition

Shafaqna English-The Hira Cultural District in Mecca is currently hosting the Revelation Exhibition. A highlight of the exhibition is an immersive recreation of the Cave of Hira, where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to have received his first revelation.

The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to delve into the stories of the prophets, from Adam to Muhammad (PBUH).

Visitors can go back in time to experience the historic moment through state-of-the-art technology and interactive displays.

Sources: Arab News

