Shafaqna English- Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in September, with growth slowing , official data showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) slipped by 0.1% in monthly terms during September as the services sector flat-lined, while manufacturing and construction dropped, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That has further fueled accusations from critics of the new Labour government that its pessimism dragged the economy down in its first few weeks in office.

Sources: Daily Sabah

www.shafaqna.com