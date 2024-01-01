Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Wudhu”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is cream a barrier to water reaching the skin, and if so should it be removed prior to wudhu and ghusl?
Related Fatwa
Question 1: َAssalamu Alaikum; I hope that the answer of my question is published in the website so everybody especially my husband can read it, although it sounds a common sense or silly but a lot of men don’t do it or don’t know how to do it in the propery way. My husband does the prayer as required but he does not use any water after urinating, what is (al-hukm al-shar’ei) about that? I repeat please publish the answer so he can read it because its very hard for me to convince him so when he reads it here it will be a different issue. Thank you and I appreciate it.
Question 2: Some women let their nails grow longer than necessary for beauty. Sometimes a nail breaks up, requiring a cover that must be placed over the broken nail. Knowing that such a cover prevents water from reaching the nail in wudhu and ghusl, is it permissible to use it? How should wudhu and ghusl be performed with that cover?
Question 4: Is the ink that had dried [on our hands, for example] a barrier to perform wudhu or ghusl?
Question 6: A person used to make mistakes in the way he performed his wudhu (minor ablution) or ghusl (major ablution). After many years, he comes to realize his mistakes. When he inquires as how to solve his problem, he is told: “Repeat all your prayers and perform the pilgrimage again.” Since saying all the prayers and doing the pilgrimage again is difficult, is there a solution which would salvage his prayers and pilgrimage performed with wudhu and ghusl that he thought was correct? Is there such a solution as a concession to this person so that he does not become disheartened and rebellions against religious obligations in a society which encourages such kind of rebellion?
But if he was ignorant out of negligence in learning the Islamic laws or did mistakes which do invalidate the act in general (e.g., leaving out some parts of the body which must be washed in wudhu or ghusl), there is no way to validate his past prayers and pilgrimage.
However, if there is the fear that he would totally rebel when asked to make up all the past prayers and pilgrimage, then it is not appropriate to ask him to do so. Maybe Allah will improve his situation in future.
