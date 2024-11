Shafaqna English- The annual Fatimah procession in Najaf witnessed a large gathering of students, seminary professors, and pilgrims who came together to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The crowd marched from the office of Ayatollah Bashir Najafi to the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) and mourned.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

