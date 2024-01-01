[Exclusive photos] Martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) marked in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was marked across Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Shafaqna, on the occasion processions and mourning ceremonies were held in different parts of valley including Pattan, Srinagar, Budgam etc.

In this ceremonies, religious scholars shed light on the life of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (sa) and recalled her immense sacrifices and services in the path of Islam. Special prayers were also offered for the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon.

www.shafaqna.com