The half hearted measures to control smog in Punjab

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Punjab’s smog crisis has escalated to unprecedented levels, with air quality indices (AQI) breaking records and endangering public health. Multan’s AQI recently exceeded a staggering 2,000, while Lahore’s remains consistently above 1,100. These alarming figures have forced authorities to impose a nine-day lockdown in both cities. However, the consequences of such extreme pollution are devastating: nearly 2 million residents sought medical treatment for respiratory and related illnesses in the past month alone. Hospitals are overwhelmed with cases of asthma, conjunctivitis, and cardiovascular diseases.

In response, the provincial government has implemented emergency measures, including school closures, recreational bans, and the demolition of non-compliant brick kilns. While these actions address immediate concerns, they fail to offer long-term solutions. Efforts such as distributing super-seeders to curb stubble burning and installing emission control systems, though positive, only scratch the surface of the problem. Punjab needs systemic reforms to combat its recurrent air pollution crisis effectively.

Key Sources of Pollution and Challenges

Punjab’s smog primarily stems from outdated transport infrastructure, unchecked industrial emissions, and rapid urban sprawl. Across the border, Delhi faces similar challenges, with school closures and disrupted flights due to severe air pollution. Punjab Information Minister has claimed that 30% of Lahore’s smog originates in India, highlighting the need for regional cooperation to tackle cross-border pollution.

The Path Forward

The Lahore High Court has emphasized the need for a decade-long policy framework to address the crisis comprehensively. With transport emissions contributing 70-80% of pollution, upgrading to Euro-V fuel standards and prioritizing public transport infrastructure are urgent steps. The government’s plan to introduce electric buses by June 2025 is promising but insufficient.

To address industrial pollution, relocating factories outside urban centers and enforcing stricter emission controls are crucial. Expanding Lahore’s green cover, which currently stands at a meager 3%, and creating an extensive air quality monitoring network are equally important. While these reforms may seem economically burdensome, the cost is far outweighed by the rising healthcare expenses and productivity losses resulting from unchecked pollution.

Immediate Relief Measures

Given the urgency, the government must provide short-term relief to citizens. Subsidized protective gear, such as N95 masks, and expanded healthcare access can help mitigate the immediate impact of the crisis. Public awareness campaigns are essential to encourage greener lifestyles and reduce individual emissions, fostering a sense of shared responsibility in combating smog.

Long-Term Vision

Punjab’s smog crisis demands unwavering political commitment, regional diplomacy, and public participation. Addressing air pollution requires rethinking urban development, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and fostering cross-border collaboration. Only through a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach can Punjab hope to breathe cleaner air and ensure a healthier future for its citizens.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article