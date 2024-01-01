World eyes on G20 in Rio for breakthrough in climate talks

Shafaqna English- Diplomatic tensions over global warming will take center stage at the G20 summit in Brazil this week, as Negotiations were deadlocked Saturday at the midway point of the UN climate summit.

Heads of state arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday for the G20 summit will spend Monday and Tuesday addressing issues from poverty and hunger to the reform of global institutions. Still, the ongoing U.N. climate talks have thrown a spotlight on their efforts to tackle global warming.

“All countries must do their part. But the G20 must lead,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told COP29 last week. “They are the largest emitters, with the greatest capacities and responsibilities.”

Sources: Reuters

