Qom: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) pilgrims served votive food on Hazrat Zahra (SA) martyrdom anniversary

Shafaqna English- Pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran, were served votive food on the anniversary of Hazrat Zahra’s (SA) martyrdom.

Gholam Reza Qorban Rayat, head of the welfare department at the Astan (custodianship) of the mausoleum, said three Moukebs (booths serving pilgrims) were set up at the courtyard of the shrine on the Thursday and Friday.

One of the Moukebs, named Rasoul Azam (Great Prophet), was set up by activists from the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, he noted.