FIFA secures thousands of social media accounts from abuse and harassment

Shafaqna English- FIFA is deploying a special service to protect thousands of social media accounts from abuse and harassment, the world football body said.

“FIFA is fully committed to addressing all forms of discrimination, and we continue to invest in the Social Media Protection Service to achieve the widest possible coverage across multiple platforms,” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president.

“This is why access to the service is now available at all times to all 211 FIFA Member Associations, as it ensures protective measures are in place for them regardless of whether their teams qualify for FIFA tournaments or not,” he added.

