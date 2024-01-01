Pope prays for all victims of religious persecution

Shafaqna English- At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis calls for peace in conflict zones and prays for all victims of religious persecution.

As Pope Francis reiterates his cry for peace in the world, his thoughts go to all those who are persecuted for their religion, a tragedy that affects people of all beliefs, all over the world.

The Pope invited all those present to care for the marginalised, and to pray for all those suffering from conflict and other forms of injustice.

As wars across the globe persist, the Pope prayed for Ukraine, Palestine,Lebanon and Myanmar, reminding the faithful gathered that “war dehumanises” and leads to “the tolerance of unacceptable crimes”.