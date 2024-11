Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has executed more than 100 foreigners this year, according to an AFP tally.

The latest execution, on Saturday in the southwestern region of Najran, was of a Yemeni national convicted of smuggling drugs into the Gulf kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

That brought to 101 the number of foreigners executed so far in 2024, according to the tally which is compiled from state media reports.

Sources: New Arab

