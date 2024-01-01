Egypt’s middle class struggling to afford basics goods

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s economy has been in crisis for years, but as the latest round of International Monetary Fund-backed reforms bites, much of the middle class has found itself struggling to afford basics goods.

The world lender has long backed measures in Egypt including a liberal currency exchange market and weaning the public away from subsidies.

On the ground, that has translated into an eroding middle class with depleted purchasing power, turning into luxuries what were once considered necessities.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com