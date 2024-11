Shafaqna English- The British government plans to sign deals with Middle East and Asian countries to stop illegal migration.

In a deal similar to one struck by Italy, the government will make a “co-operation and security” agreement in the coming weeks, The Sunday Times said.

The proposal is understood to have been inspired by Italy’s success in reducing migrant boat entries by 62 per cent in the last year after deals with Tunisia and Libya.

Sources: National News

