Thinktank: Muslims face hostile climate in UK

Islamophobia has become “brutally divisive” in the UK and failure to challenge its root causes will lead to more racist riots, Shabna Begum said.

Shabna Begum, who became the chief executive of the Runnymede Trust earlier this year, said the country was entering a new phase in how it talks about Muslims.

“Sayeeda Warsi coined the term ‘the dinner table test’, but I think we’ve got even beyond that,” she said. “The way politicians talk about Muslims now is so derogatory, it’s in the most brutally divisive terms.”

She said that unless something changed in political rhetoric and policy, last summer’s riots would not be a one-off.

While she did not name specific MPs, Begum said Labour and the Conservatives had both been guilty of feeding a hostile climate for British Muslims that is “bleak and dystopian”.

She added: “Politicians are engaging in a popularity contest and that popularity contest is measured by how far they are willing to bully and demonise Muslims. And that has become not just an acceptable kind of currency, but a way in which to earn your political stripes.”

The report, backed by Lady Warsi, Amnesty International UK and the Muslim Council for Britain, explores the way Islamophobia is “intensifying” in different areas.