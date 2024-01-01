English
Pope Francis calls for probe into genocide in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis calls for probe into genocide in Gaza.

 Pope Francis has suggested the global community should study whether Israel’s military campaign in Gaza constitutes a genocide of the Palestinian people, in some of his most explicit criticism yet of Israel’s conduct in its year-long war.
In excerpts published on Sunday from a new forthcoming book, the pontiff said some international experts say “what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide”.
“We should investigate carefully to assess whether this fits into the technical definition (of genocide) formulated by international jurists and organizations,” the pope said in the excerpts, published by Italian daily La Stampa.
Source:Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

