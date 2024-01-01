Martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) [Video]

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: With deep sorrow and grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to you and all Muslims around the world.

These days remind us of the profound oppression, sacrifice, and steadfastness of a noble woman who stood firmly in defense of truth and leadership. She remains a shining example of patience, devotion, and resistance for all of humanity.

May Allah (SWT) guide us to follow her luminous path and keep our hearts filled with the love of the AhlulBayt (AS).

Peace and blessings of Allah be upon Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA).

