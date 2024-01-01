English
India: Delhi schools go online as pollution levels hit new high

Shafaqna English- Schools in Delhi go online until further notice because of worsening toxic smog, the latest bid to ease the health crisis.

Authorities in India’s halted construction and banned non-essential trucks from entering the city after air pollution shot up to its worst level this season.

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed most parts of northern India on Monday after dense fog overnight, with the “hazardous” air quality in some areas of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi hitting a new high of 1,081, according to Swiss group IQAir’s live rankings.

Source: ALJazeera

