UK: Schools-colleges accused of failing to tackle racism

Shafaqna English- Campaigners who are calling for the national curriculum in England to include an explicit anti-racism as a compulsory subject said that schools and colleges are failing in their legal duty to tackle racism.

A coalition of organisations representing young people’s voices has written to the prime minister, warning that “racism is holding all young people back” and calling for urgent action to “address the impacts of this growing crisis”.

The letter says the government’s review of the national curriculum, which is due to report next year, offers an opportunity to explore ways “to embed diverse, anti-racist content to ensure young people receive a more well-rounded and inclusive education”.

