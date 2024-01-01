Iraq: Yazidi MP calls on participation in national census to secure rights

Shafaqna English- Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil called on the Yazidi community to actively participate in the upcoming national census to secure rights.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Dakhil stressed that this participation includes all Yazidis, whether they are still residing in camps within the Kurdistan Region or have returned to their original areas after years of displacement.

Dakhil highlighted that participating in the census represents “a crucial opportunity for Yazidis to assert their constitutional rights and enhance their national standing, ensuring they are treated equally with other components of the Iraqi people,” explaining, “The Yazidi community has endured significant hardships over the past years, making it essential for this census to reflect their suffering and legitimate entitlements.”

Sources: Shafaq News

