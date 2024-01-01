English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Iraq: Yazidi MP calls on participation in national census to secure rights

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil called on the Yazidi community to actively participate in the upcoming national census to secure rights.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Dakhil stressed that this participation includes all Yazidis, whether they are still residing in camps within the Kurdistan Region or have returned to their original areas after years of displacement.

Dakhil highlighted that participating in the census represents “a crucial opportunity for Yazidis to assert their constitutional rights and enhance their national standing, ensuring they are treated equally with other components of the Iraqi people,” explaining, “The Yazidi community has endured significant hardships over the past years, making it essential for this census to reflect their suffering and legitimate entitlements.”

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Yazidis seek missing loved ones on International Day of Disappeared

nafiseh yazdani

Patriarch Sako: Iraqi Christians-Yazidis still haunted by Daesh atrocities

nafiseh yazdani

IMO: 43% of Yazidis returned to Sinjar

nafiseh yazdani

Iraqi PM vows to rebuild areas affected by Daesh attacks

leila yazdani

Petrichor: Delays in Opening Yazidi Mass grave

nafiseh yazdani

Iraq: Government reports official figures of displaced & kidnapped Yazidis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.