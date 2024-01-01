UN:Almost 60 % of South Sudan’s population will be acutely food insecure next year

Shafaqna English- 57 percent of South Sudan’s population would be suffering from acute food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) review published on Monday.

Almost 7.7 million people will be classed as acutely food insecure, according to the IPC, an increase from 7.1 million people the previous lean season.

“Year after year, we see hunger reaching some of the highest levels we’ve seen in South Sudan,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, the country director for the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP).

More than 85 percent of returnees fleeing the war in Sudan will be acutely food insecure from April, found the data, which also determined that 2.1 million children are at risk of malnutrition, compounded by a lack of safe drinking water and sanitation.

“Malnutrition is the end result of a series of crises,” said Hamida Lasseko, the representative for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in South Sudan, adding that the agency was “deeply concerned” that the numbers would increase if aid was not stepped up.

www.shafaqna.com