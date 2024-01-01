Saudi Arabia announces Green Zone to combat desertification

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia will host a special UN forum to combat desertification with the introduction of a dedicated Green Zone.

As part of its presidency of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP16, Saudi Arabia has announced a dedicated area focused on raising global awareness about land degradation, while enabling key decision-makers from scientific, non-governmental, political, business, and at-risk communities to find and fund lasting solutions.

The Green Zone will host thematic days designed to rally action on critical issues, including agri-food systems and finance, during the conference set to take place from Dec. 2-13 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

