English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia announces Green Zone to combat desertification

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia will host a special UN forum to combat desertification with the introduction of a dedicated Green Zone.

As part of its presidency of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP16, Saudi Arabia has announced a dedicated area focused on raising global awareness about land degradation, while enabling key decision-makers from scientific, non-governmental, political, business, and at-risk communities to find and fund lasting solutions.

The Green Zone will host thematic days designed to rally action on critical issues, including agri-food systems and finance, during the conference set to take place from Dec. 2-13 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia:13 courtiers to attend Islamic arts conference

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia executes more than 100 foreigners in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Mecca is hosting Revelation Exhibition

nafiseh yazdani

Al-Eqtisadiyah: 82% of Wealthy Muslims Interested Buying Property in Saudi Arabia

faati

Saudi Arabia: ‘Desert Convoy Event’ highlighted Arabian traditions

nafiseh yazdani

Persian Gulf Countries’ Generative AI Surge: Insights-Challenges in 2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.