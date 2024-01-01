English
NGOs: Italy-Albania deal violates code of medical ethics, human rights

Shafaqna English- A group of sea rescue organizations said that Italy-Albania deal violates the code of medical ethics and human rights and puts the physical and psychological health of migrants at risk.

A group of 14 sea rescue organizations, including Mediterranea Saving Humans, Emergency, Doctors without Borders (MSF), and SOS Humanity, as well as SOS Mediterranee, Sea-Watch, Sea-Eye and Mission Lifeline, signed an open letter on Friday (November 15), critiquing the basis of the Italy-Albania deal to detain and process asylum seekers in Albania.

The signatories have appealed to operators of the deal as well as health professionals who might be called upon to work in Albania, “not to be complicit in the agreement and its violations.”

Sources: Info Migrants

