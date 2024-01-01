Saudi Arabia:13 courtiers to attend Islamic arts conference

Shafaqna English-13 Courtiers will Attend Islamic arts conference in Saudi Arabia’s ash-Sharqiyah province on November 24-26.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will organize the event in collaboration with the Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture with the motto “In Praise of Craftsman Artist”, El-Balad News reported.

A total of 27 speakers from 13 countries will address the conference, discussing new approaches to handicrafts and arts.

The conference will highlight the dynamic nature of Islamic artistic traditions as well as the work of contemporary artisans, keeping this heritage alive.

According to Abdullah al-Rashid, director of Ithra, the conference and a sideline exhibition aim to promote Islamic arts and support artists who revive Islamic traditions and inspire the new generation.

Source:IQNA