Khaleej Times: Malaysia Debuts Global Halal Initiative at Mihas@Dubai 2024

Shafaqna English- Malaysia launched Mihas@Dubai 2024, its first international halal trade showcase, to enhance its presence in the growing $2.71 trillion halal market. Targeting sales of RM1 billion, the initiative highlights Malaysia’s strong halal certification system, ethical sourcing, and high-quality production. With over 200 exhibitors, it seeks to connect Malaysian exporters with Middle Eastern buyers, leveraging Dubai’s strategic location, as reported by Khaleej Times.

The halal market is projected to grow significantly, positioning Malaysia as a leader with its diverse products and commitment to sustainability.

Source: Khaleej Times

