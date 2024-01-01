UK:More than one in three children in poverty

Shafaqna English- More than one in three children are living in poverty in the UK , according to a study by the Social Metrics Commission (SMC),

The study found the cost of living crisis had plunged 2 million more people into severe hardship since 2019.

In total, more than 16 million people are defined as living in poverty, or 24% of the UK population – the highest since comparable records began in 2000.

Children accounted for the biggest rise of any social group falling into poverty, the report found, with an extra 260,000 on the breadline since before the Covid pandemic, meaning a record 36%, or 5.2 million children, were in deprivation.

It is likely to reignite calls for Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap as, of those 5.2 million children, more than half (55%) lived in families with three or more children. About one in four of the children in poverty lived in a single-child household, with the same proportion in a two-child family.

Under the government’s current definition, which measures only average income and housing costs, 18% of the UK population was defined as being in absolute poverty in the year to March 2023, including 3.6 million children.

With the new model, which is set to be adopted by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), 1.6 million more children are in poverty than under the current definition.