UK:More than one in three children in poverty

Shafaqna English- More than one in three children are living in poverty in the UK , according to a study by the Social Metrics Commission (SMC),
The study found the cost of living crisis had plunged 2 million more people into severe hardship since 2019.
In total, more than 16 million people are defined as living in poverty, or 24% of the UK population – the highest since comparable records began in 2000.
Children accounted for the biggest rise of any social group falling into poverty, the report found, with an extra 260,000 on the breadline since before the Covid pandemic, meaning a record 36%, or 5.2 million children, were in deprivation.
It is likely to reignite calls for Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap as, of those 5.2 million children, more than half (55%) lived in families with three or more children. About one in four of the children in poverty lived in a single-child household, with the same proportion in a two-child family.
Under the government’s current definition, which measures only average income and housing costs, 18% of the UK population was defined as being in absolute poverty in the year to March 2023, including 3.6 million children.
With the new model, which is set to be adopted by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), 1.6 million more children are in poverty than under the current definition.
The findings cover a period when living standards suffered their biggest fall since modern records began in the mid-1950s, as the Covid pandemic followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed the cost of goods to their highest level in four decades.
The SMC is a non-partisan body set up in 2016 to develop a new measure of deprivation in the UK. Its commissioners include experts from the Sutton Trust, Institute for Fiscal Studies, Centre for Social Policy Studies, Trussell Trust and a range of respected academics.
The report found a worrying rise in the number of disabled people living in poverty since the pandemic, rising by 1.8 million since 2019-20 to 8.7 million in 2022-23. More than half of all people in severe hardship in the UK (54%) live in a family that includes a disabled person.
Nearly one in 10 of the 16 million people in poverty were in families in full-time work, according to the study, illustrating how record levels of inflation affected those in permanent employment. Almost 5 million of those in poverty were part of a household in full- or part-time work.
