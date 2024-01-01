English
Google AI Drives Scientific Breakthroughs for 2024

Shafaqna English- The Google blog post highlights nine ways artificial intelligence is advancing scientific discovery, such as breakthroughs in protein folding with AlphaFold, mapping the human brain at unprecedented detail, improving flood and wildfire predictions, enhancing weather forecasting, updates in AI technology, and the expansion of AI opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa and aiding in nuclear fusion research.

Google’s blog, focusing on various aspects of AI technology and its applications. It includes discussions on Google’s significant breakthroughs in AI, such as advancements in flood forecasting, updates in AI technology, and the expansion of AI opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa. The articles are written by different authors, including Leslie Yeh, Anthony Nakache, Maggie Johnson, and Yossi Matias, providing insights into Google’s advancements in AI and its applications.

Additionally, the document mentions Google DeepMind making GNoME’s most stable predictions available via the Materials Project on their open database, indicating a commitment to sharing AI advancements with the broader scientific community.

It also explores applications in quantum chemistry, sustainable materials, and mathematical problem-solving. These innovations demonstrate how AI can accelerate scientific progress and improve lives.

Source: Google blog

www.shafaqna.com

