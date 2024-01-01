English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Mesopotamia’s ancient rivers face an unprecedented water crisis

0

Shafaqna English- The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in Iraq once nurtured thriving civilizations, now face an unprecedented water crisis.

Iraq lies in the historical region of Mesopotamia, also known as the “Land Between Two Rivers,” a reference to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. These rivers, originating in the mountains of eastern Turkiye, flow through Turkiye, Syria, and Iraq before converging in the Iraqi city of Al-Qurnah to form the Shatt Al-Arab waterway. The Tigris-Euphrates basin also extends into western Iran, as many tributaries of the Tigris originate in the Iranian Zagros Mountains.

The Tigris and Euphrates river system is facing significant challenges, including declining water levels and quality. Factors such as reduced water productivity, climate change, and dam construction are threatening the river system, causing long-term environmental damage.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Tragedy of hundreds of fish dying in Tigris River [video-photos]

asadian

Iraq: Critical Condition of Tigris River [Video]

asadian

Photos: Gardens of Karbala

asadian

Photos: Beautiful Gardens of East Karbala

asadian

Iraq & Syria agree on fixed share of River Euphrates

asadian

SANA: Kurdish-controlled Manbij, be deployed by Syrian army

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.