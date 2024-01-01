Iraq: Mesopotamia’s ancient rivers face an unprecedented water crisis

Shafaqna English- The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in Iraq once nurtured thriving civilizations, now face an unprecedented water crisis.

Iraq lies in the historical region of Mesopotamia, also known as the “Land Between Two Rivers,” a reference to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. These rivers, originating in the mountains of eastern Turkiye, flow through Turkiye, Syria, and Iraq before converging in the Iraqi city of Al-Qurnah to form the Shatt Al-Arab waterway. The Tigris-Euphrates basin also extends into western Iran, as many tributaries of the Tigris originate in the Iranian Zagros Mountains.

The Tigris and Euphrates river system is facing significant challenges, including declining water levels and quality. Factors such as reduced water productivity, climate change, and dam construction are threatening the river system, causing long-term environmental damage.

