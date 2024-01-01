English
International Shia News Agency
Pakistan: Deadly terrorist attacks in Peshawar killed 8 soldiers

Shafaqna English- Eight soldiers were killed and seven police officers were kidnapped in two attacks in northwest Pakistan, according to police and intelligence sources.

An intelligence official reported that a clash on Monday (18 Nov 2024) in the Tirah region of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of “eight soldiers” and “nine militants”. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate incident within the same province, “seven police officers were kidnapped” from a checkpoint, a senior police official confirmed, adding, “The assailants also seized the weapons belonging to the officials.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

