Shafaqna English- Over 20,000 people have fled their homes across Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince in just four days amid escalating gang violence.

Haiti has faced instability since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The current wave of displacement, the largest since August 2023, comes as armed gangs who have joined forces strengthen their grip on the capital, leaving the national Police overwhelmed and underequipped.

Sources: News.un.org

