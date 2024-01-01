G20 calls for reform of international system

Shafaqna English- The Group of 20 (G20) called for reform of international system at the conclusion of a summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The G20 Leaders’ final statement delved into a series of topics, namely sustainability, the environment, and reform of the international system.

Moreover, G20 Leaders affirmed “the Palestinian right to self-determination,” underlining their commitment to the “vision of the two-state solution, where Israel and a Palestinian state live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

