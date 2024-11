Shafaqna English- A platform that uses AI to answer religious questions will be launched in Qom this Thursday.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Javad Asghari, head of the National Center for Answering Religious Questions affiliated to Qom Islamic Seminary’s Islamic Development Office, said that the platform, called Deendaan, is an indigenously developed platform that uses AI to answer questions and remove doubts on religious issues.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com