ESA: Sentinel-1 Tracks Arctic Glacier Retreat Trends

Shafaqna English- The European Space Agency highlights the Arctic’s glacier retreat using Sentinel-1 satellite data, emphasizing its ability to monitor even under challenging conditions like clouds and polar darkness. A detailed analysis of Svalbard glaciers, including Kronebreen, revealed intensified summer glacier calving between 2015 and 2023. These changes underscore the impact of rising global temperatures on Arctic ice and their contribution to sea-level rise.

Sentinel-1’s radar imaging allows precise year-round tracking of glacier fronts, essential for studying ice-ocean interactions. Its data aids climate models by offering consistent records of ice movement and loss over time. Notably, it helps map the dynamics of glacier calving events, critical in understanding future global water cycles.

The upcoming launch of Sentinel-1C promises improved imaging capabilities, further enhancing this mission’s ability to support climate research. By providing comprehensive and actionable insights, the Sentinel-1 program plays a key role in the EU’s Copernicus initiative for environmental monitoring and sustainable development.

Source: ESA

