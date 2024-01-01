Ending the Silent Crisis: Addressing Violence Against Children in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq, Violence against children remains an alarming and persistent issue in Pakistan, despite ongoing efforts by activists, NGOs, and government initiatives. Although the country has established a legal framework to protect children’s rights, deeply ingrained cultural norms and traditions continue to undermine its implementation. Disturbingly, child labor remains prevalent, even in households that outwardly advocate for expanded children’s rights, exposing a contradiction within societal attitudes.

Reports from rights groups and crime data highlight the grim reality: children across the country are subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual violence. Abuse often takes place in spaces that should offer safety, such as homes, schools, and communities. This systemic problem not only jeopardizes the immediate well-being of children but also stifles the potential of future generations, perpetuating cycles of poverty, ignorance, and vulnerability.

The root causes of this crisis are multifaceted. Poverty forces many children into exploitative labor, trafficking, and other dangerous situations. A lack of education limits awareness of children’s rights, leaving them defenseless against abuse. Additionally, societal norms often normalize harmful practices, such as corporal punishment, and discourage accountability.

While successive governments, including the current administration, have pledged to end violence against children, promises alone are insufficient. The nation requires urgent, concrete actions to address this scourge. Strengthening and effectively enforcing child protection laws is essential, as is raising awareness among the public about children’s rights and the consequences of abuse.

The government’s recent commitment to developing a child-sensitive and gender-responsive workforce is a welcome step forward. Equipping professionals, including educators, healthcare workers, and law enforcement, to recognize and address the needs of vulnerable children can create a more responsive and supportive system. However, broader societal change is necessary to ensure lasting progress.

Communities, including parents, educators, religious leaders, and local influencers, must take an active role in fostering a culture that values and protects every child. By promoting respect, dignity, and care for children, Pakistan can begin to dismantle harmful traditions and build a future where all children are safe, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Real change will require collaboration across all sectors of society, where protecting children is not just a legal mandate but a moral imperative shared by every individual.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article