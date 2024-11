Shafaqna English- Hamburg, Germany plans to construct more tents for refugee, media reported.

Meanwhile, the Left party has criticized the poor conditions at many emergency and interim accommodations, pointing to issues like inadequate sanitation, mold, and prolonged stays averaging seven months.

More tents to serve as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers are to be constructed in Hamburg, the German newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday (November 18).

Sources: Info Migrants

